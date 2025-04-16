QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TDIV
Tornare a Azioni

TDIV: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

99.15 USD 0.34 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TDIV ha avuto una variazione del 0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.31 e ad un massimo di 99.20.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TDIV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
98.31 99.20
Intervallo Annuale
62.54 99.20
Chiusura Precedente
98.81
Apertura
99.16
Bid
99.15
Ask
99.45
Minimo
98.31
Massimo
99.20
Volume
137
Variazione giornaliera
0.34%
Variazione Mensile
9.70%
Variazione Semestrale
34.97%
Variazione Annuale
23.92%
21 settembre, domenica