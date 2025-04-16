Valute / TDIV
TDIV: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
99.15 USD 0.34 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TDIV ha avuto una variazione del 0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.31 e ad un massimo di 99.20.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
98.31 99.20
Intervallo Annuale
62.54 99.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 98.81
- Apertura
- 99.16
- Bid
- 99.15
- Ask
- 99.45
- Minimo
- 98.31
- Massimo
- 99.20
- Volume
- 137
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.92%
21 settembre, domenica