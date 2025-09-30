- Genel bakış
STT-PG: State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a
STT-PG fiyatı bugün -0.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.41 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.56 aralığında işlem gördü.
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is STT-PG stock price today?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock is priced at 23.45 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 23.47, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of STT-PG shows these updates.
Does State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a is currently valued at 23.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.30% and USD. View the chart live to track STT-PG movements.
How to buy STT-PG stock?
You can buy State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 23.45. Orders are usually placed near 23.45 or 23.75, while 46 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow STT-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STT-PG stock?
Investing in State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 21.32 - 23.89 and current price 23.45. Many compare 3.30% and 5.30% before placing orders at 23.45 or 23.75. Explore the STT-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are STATE STREET CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of STATE STREET CORP in the past year was 23.89. Within 21.32 - 23.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are STATE STREET CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STATE STREET CORP (STT-PG) over the year was 21.32. Comparing it with the current 23.45 and 21.32 - 23.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STT-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STT-PG stock split?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.47, and 5.30% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.47
- Açılış
- 23.54
- Satış
- 23.45
- Alış
- 23.75
- Düşük
- 23.41
- Yüksek
- 23.56
- Hacim
- 46
- Günlük değişim
- -0.09%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.30%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.30%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.30%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4