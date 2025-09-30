- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
STT-PG: State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a
STT-PG 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.41이고 고가는 23.56이었습니다.
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is STT-PG stock price today?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock is priced at 23.45 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 23.47, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of STT-PG shows these updates.
Does State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a is currently valued at 23.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.30% and USD. View the chart live to track STT-PG movements.
How to buy STT-PG stock?
You can buy State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 23.45. Orders are usually placed near 23.45 or 23.75, while 46 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow STT-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STT-PG stock?
Investing in State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 21.32 - 23.89 and current price 23.45. Many compare 3.30% and 5.30% before placing orders at 23.45 or 23.75. Explore the STT-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are STATE STREET CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of STATE STREET CORP in the past year was 23.89. Within 21.32 - 23.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are STATE STREET CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STATE STREET CORP (STT-PG) over the year was 21.32. Comparing it with the current 23.45 and 21.32 - 23.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STT-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STT-PG stock split?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.47, and 5.30% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.47
- 시가
- 23.54
- Bid
- 23.45
- Ask
- 23.75
- 저가
- 23.41
- 고가
- 23.56
- 볼륨
- 46
- 일일 변동
- -0.09%
- 월 변동
- 3.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.30%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4