시세섹션
통화 / STT-PG
주식로 돌아가기

STT-PG: State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a

23.45 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

STT-PG 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.41이고 고가는 23.56이었습니다.

State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is STT-PG stock price today?

State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock is priced at 23.45 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 23.47, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of STT-PG shows these updates.

Does State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?

State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a is currently valued at 23.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.30% and USD. View the chart live to track STT-PG movements.

How to buy STT-PG stock?

You can buy State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 23.45. Orders are usually placed near 23.45 or 23.75, while 46 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow STT-PG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into STT-PG stock?

Investing in State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 21.32 - 23.89 and current price 23.45. Many compare 3.30% and 5.30% before placing orders at 23.45 or 23.75. Explore the STT-PG price chart live with daily changes.

What are STATE STREET CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of STATE STREET CORP in the past year was 23.89. Within 21.32 - 23.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.

What are STATE STREET CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of STATE STREET CORP (STT-PG) over the year was 21.32. Comparing it with the current 23.45 and 21.32 - 23.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STT-PG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did STT-PG stock split?

State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.47, and 5.30% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.41 23.56
년간 변동
21.32 23.89
이전 종가
23.47
시가
23.54
Bid
23.45
Ask
23.75
저가
23.41
고가
23.56
볼륨
46
일일 변동
-0.09%
월 변동
3.30%
6개월 변동
5.30%
년간 변동율
5.30%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4