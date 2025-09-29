- Overview
STT-PG: State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a
STT-PG exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.41 and at a high of 23.56.
Follow State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STT-PG stock price today?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock is priced at 23.43 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 23.47, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of STT-PG shows these updates.
Does State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a is currently valued at 23.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.21% and USD. View the chart live to track STT-PG movements.
How to buy STT-PG stock?
You can buy State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 23.43. Orders are usually placed near 23.43 or 23.73, while 41 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow STT-PG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STT-PG stock?
Investing in State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 21.32 - 23.89 and current price 23.43. Many compare 3.22% and 5.21% before placing orders at 23.43 or 23.73. Explore the STT-PG price chart live with daily changes.
What are STATE STREET CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of STATE STREET CORP in the past year was 23.89. Within 21.32 - 23.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are STATE STREET CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STATE STREET CORP (STT-PG) over the year was 21.32. Comparing it with the current 23.43 and 21.32 - 23.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STT-PG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STT-PG stock split?
State Street Corporation Depositary shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.47, and 5.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.47
- Open
- 23.54
- Bid
- 23.43
- Ask
- 23.73
- Low
- 23.41
- High
- 23.56
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- 3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.21%
- Year Change
- 5.21%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev