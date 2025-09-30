- Genel bakış
STEX: Streamex Corp.
STEX fiyatı bugün -0.91% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.89 aralığında işlem gördü.
Streamex Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is STEX stock price today?
Streamex Corp. stock is priced at 5.47 today. It trades within -0.91%, yesterday's close was 5.52, and trading volume reached 1851. The live price chart of STEX shows these updates.
Does Streamex Corp. stock pay dividends?
Streamex Corp. is currently valued at 5.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.33% and USD. View the chart live to track STEX movements.
How to buy STEX stock?
You can buy Streamex Corp. shares at the current price of 5.47. Orders are usually placed near 5.47 or 5.77, while 1851 and -3.70% show market activity. Follow STEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STEX stock?
Investing in Streamex Corp. involves considering the yearly range 4.90 - 7.44 and current price 5.47. Many compare -10.33% and -10.33% before placing orders at 5.47 or 5.77. Explore the STEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Streamex Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Streamex Corp. in the past year was 7.44. Within 4.90 - 7.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Streamex Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Streamex Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Streamex Corp. (STEX) over the year was 4.90. Comparing it with the current 5.47 and 4.90 - 7.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STEX stock split?
Streamex Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.52, and -10.33% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.52
- Açılış
- 5.68
- Satış
- 5.47
- Alış
- 5.77
- Düşük
- 5.06
- Yüksek
- 5.89
- Hacim
- 1.851 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.91%
- Aylık değişim
- -10.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.33%
- Yıllık değişim
- -10.33%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4