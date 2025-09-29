- Overview
STEX: Streamex Corp.
STEX exchange rate has changed by -4.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.06 and at a high of 5.89.
Follow Streamex Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STEX stock price today?
Streamex Corp. stock is priced at 5.28 today. It trades within -4.35%, yesterday's close was 5.52, and trading volume reached 1120. The live price chart of STEX shows these updates.
Does Streamex Corp. stock pay dividends?
Streamex Corp. is currently valued at 5.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.44% and USD. View the chart live to track STEX movements.
How to buy STEX stock?
You can buy Streamex Corp. shares at the current price of 5.28. Orders are usually placed near 5.28 or 5.58, while 1120 and -7.04% show market activity. Follow STEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STEX stock?
Investing in Streamex Corp. involves considering the yearly range 4.90 - 7.44 and current price 5.28. Many compare -13.44% and -13.44% before placing orders at 5.28 or 5.58. Explore the STEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Streamex Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Streamex Corp. in the past year was 7.44. Within 4.90 - 7.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Streamex Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Streamex Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Streamex Corp. (STEX) over the year was 4.90. Comparing it with the current 5.28 and 4.90 - 7.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STEX stock split?
Streamex Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.52, and -13.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.52
- Open
- 5.68
- Bid
- 5.28
- Ask
- 5.58
- Low
- 5.06
- High
- 5.89
- Volume
- 1.120 K
- Daily Change
- -4.35%
- Month Change
- -13.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.44%
- Year Change
- -13.44%
