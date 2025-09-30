- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
STEX: Streamex Corp.
STEX 환율이 오늘 -0.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.06이고 고가는 5.89이었습니다.
Streamex Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
자주 묻는 질문
What is STEX stock price today?
Streamex Corp. stock is priced at 5.47 today. It trades within -0.91%, yesterday's close was 5.52, and trading volume reached 1851. The live price chart of STEX shows these updates.
Does Streamex Corp. stock pay dividends?
Streamex Corp. is currently valued at 5.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.33% and USD. View the chart live to track STEX movements.
How to buy STEX stock?
You can buy Streamex Corp. shares at the current price of 5.47. Orders are usually placed near 5.47 or 5.77, while 1851 and -3.70% show market activity. Follow STEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STEX stock?
Investing in Streamex Corp. involves considering the yearly range 4.90 - 7.44 and current price 5.47. Many compare -10.33% and -10.33% before placing orders at 5.47 or 5.77. Explore the STEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Streamex Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Streamex Corp. in the past year was 7.44. Within 4.90 - 7.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Streamex Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Streamex Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Streamex Corp. (STEX) over the year was 4.90. Comparing it with the current 5.47 and 4.90 - 7.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STEX stock split?
Streamex Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.52, and -10.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 5.52
- 시가
- 5.68
- Bid
- 5.47
- Ask
- 5.77
- 저가
- 5.06
- 고가
- 5.89
- 볼륨
- 1.851 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.91%
- 월 변동
- -10.33%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.33%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.33%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4