Dövizler / STEP
STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A
64.82 USD 0.57 (0.87%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
STEP fiyatı bugün -0.87% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 64.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 65.56 aralığında işlem gördü.
StepStone Group Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
STEP haberleri
- StepStone Group hissedar onayı sonrası kuruluş belgesini güncelliyor
- StepStone Group updates certificate of incorporation following stockholder approval
- StepStone Group (STEP) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Intel, CrowdStrike lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Goldman Sachs, büyüme görünümü nedeniyle StepStone Group hisse senedi notunu Al’a yükseltti
- StepStone Group stock rating upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs on growth outlook
- StepStone at Barclays Conference: Expanding Private Markets Strategy
- StepStone: The Middle Man Play On Private Equity (NASDAQ:STEP)
- StepStone Private Wealth Solutions reaches $10.2 billion AUM milestone
- StepStone Group Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:STEP)
- Evercore ISI raises StepStone Group stock price target on strong FRE growth
- StepStone Q1 FY2026 slides: AUM grows 18% despite net loss, dividend maintained
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stepstone earnings missed by $0.91, revenue topped estimates
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- What Makes StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Strength Seen in StepStone Group (STEP): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- StepStone Real Estate Named Investment Consultancy of the Year by IPE Real Estate for Fourth Consecutive Year
- Seven Stars Announces First Fund to Back the Visionaries Shaping AI’s Future
Günlük aralık
64.00 65.56
Yıllık aralık
38.44 70.39
- Önceki kapanış
- 65.39
- Açılış
- 65.39
- Satış
- 64.82
- Alış
- 65.12
- Düşük
- 64.00
- Yüksek
- 65.56
- Hacim
- 2.240 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.87%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 24.10%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar