FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / STEP
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A

64.82 USD 0.57 (0.87%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

STEP fiyatı bugün -0.87% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 64.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 65.56 aralığında işlem gördü.

StepStone Group Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STEP haberleri

STEP on the Community Forum

STEP için alım-satım uygulamaları

Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.67 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1999$. The final price 4999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It req
Diablo MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision. THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of critical mar
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dabuot par breivu! Modeliešona tierguotuojim, kapitala puorvaļdis fondim i MQL5 izstruoduotuojim Dabuot ituo eksperta algoritmu, pīsarokstūt Gdeasset Blackbox. Byutisks īrūcs Finanšu pozicejis izveiduošonai tikai pierkšonai voi Kapitala aizsardzeibai tikai puordūšonai. Pīmārs: lai aizsorguotu Garu Poziceju Bitcoinā, tikai paturēt daļu nu pozicejis ar GdeAsset konfigurātu tikai puordūt, tod tys uzkruos Gains Bitcoin krisšonys laikā i uzturēs Garū Poziceju, atspējojūt Stop. Īgiut GdeAsset Blackbox
FREE
Step Index Pegasus
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello trading community! On this occasion, I'm introducing you to the Step Index Pegasus EA. It features the Stochastic strategy with its parameters already configured. And two moving averages already configured. It works passively with a good monthly and annual percentage. To let it do its work in peace. It's used on a 1-minute timeframe (M1). With a minimum balance of $500. With the STEP INDEX pair! With a lot size of 0.50 for every $500 of balance. A TP of 20. And a SL of 1000. S
Funding EA
Ian Nganga Comba
Yardımcı programlar
FUNDING EA artık tamamen güncel değildir ve PROP FIRM SAVER EA onun üzerine inşa edilmiş, daha gelişmiş bir versiyondur. Yeni sürümün gerçek zamanlı olarak nasıl çalıştığını göstermek için bunu ücretsiz sunuyoruz. Prop firm challenge satın alıp zarar etmekten bıktınız mı? FUNDING EA bu durumu değiştirmek için burada. Bu EA yalnızca challenge’ları başarıyla geçmekle kalmaz, aynı zamanda başarısız olunması halinde iade garantisi de sunar. FUNDING EA ile ek maliyet endişesi olmadan istediğiniz kada
STEP up
Wayne Ysel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Step up ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss). This is a trend based scalping ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD for support and confirmation to take the trade.
Günlük aralık
64.00 65.56
Yıllık aralık
38.44 70.39
Önceki kapanış
65.39
Açılış
65.39
Satış
64.82
Alış
65.12
Düşük
64.00
Yüksek
65.56
Hacim
2.240 K
Günlük değişim
-0.87%
Aylık değişim
6.47%
6 aylık değişim
24.10%
Yıllık değişim
14.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar