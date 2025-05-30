CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / STEP
Voltar para Ações

STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A

65.05 USD 4.92 (8.18%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do STEP para hoje mudou para 8.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.68 e o mais alto foi 65.41.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas StepStone Group Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STEP Notícias

STEP on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para STEP

Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.67 (12)
Experts
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo (from 12/09 till 30/09): Buy Prometheus EA and get Hephaestus EA for free  All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on
Diablo MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision. THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of critical mar
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Experts
Get it for free!  Modeling for Traders, Capital Management Funds, and MQL5 Developers Obtain the Algorithm of this Expert by signing up for the Gdeasset Blackbox. www.linkedin.com/in/galvão-de-almeida Essential tool for Setting Up a Financial Position only for buys or Protecting Capital only for sales. Example: to protect a Long Position in Bitcoin, just keep a fraction of the position with the GdeAsset configured in only sell, then it will accumulate Gains during the drop of Bitcoin and will
FREE
Step Index Pegasus
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello trading community! On this occasion, I'm introducing you to the Step Index Pegasus EA. It features the Stochastic strategy with its parameters already configured. And two moving averages already configured. It works passively with a good monthly and annual percentage. To let it do its work in peace. It's used on a 1-minute timeframe (M1). With a minimum balance of $500. With the STEP INDEX pair! With a lot size of 0.50 for every $500 of balance. A TP of 20. And a SL of 1000. S
Funding EA
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilitários
O FUNDING EA está completamente desatualizado, e o PROP FIRM SAVER EA foi desenvolvido sobre ele com funcionalidades aprimoradas. Estamos oferecendo gratuitamente para que veja em tempo real como a nova versão funciona. Cansado de comprar desafios de prop firm e acabar com prejuízos? O FUNDING EA está aqui para mudar isso. Este EA não apenas consegue passar com sucesso nos seus desafios de prop firm, como também garante reembolso caso não consiga aprová-los. Com o FUNDING EA, você pode tentar qu
STEP up
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Step up ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss). This is a trend based scalping ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD for support and confirmation to take the trade.
Faixa diária
62.68 65.41
Faixa anual
38.44 70.39
Fechamento anterior
60.13
Open
63.53
Bid
65.05
Ask
65.35
Low
62.68
High
65.41
Volume
1.532 K
Mudança diária
8.18%
Mudança mensal
6.85%
Mudança de 6 meses
24.55%
Mudança anual
14.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh