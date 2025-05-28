КотировкиРазделы
STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A

61.10 USD 0.30 (0.49%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс STEP за сегодня изменился на 0.49%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 60.52, а максимальная — 62.06.

Следите за динамикой StepStone Group Inc - Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Дневной диапазон
60.52 62.06
Годовой диапазон
38.44 70.39
Предыдущее закрытие
60.80
Open
60.88
Bid
61.10
Ask
61.40
Low
60.52
High
62.06
Объем
1.006 K
Дневное изменение
0.49%
Месячное изменение
0.36%
6-месячное изменение
16.98%
Годовое изменение
7.46%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.