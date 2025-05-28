Валюты / STEP
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A
61.10 USD 0.30 (0.49%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс STEP за сегодня изменился на 0.49%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 60.52, а максимальная — 62.06.
Следите за динамикой StepStone Group Inc - Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости STEP
- StepStone at Barclays Conference: Expanding Private Markets Strategy
- StepStone: The Middle Man Play On Private Equity (NASDAQ:STEP)
- StepStone Private Wealth Solutions reaches $10.2 billion AUM milestone
- StepStone Group Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:STEP)
- Evercore ISI raises StepStone Group stock price target on strong FRE growth
- StepStone Q1 FY2026 slides: AUM grows 18% despite net loss, dividend maintained
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stepstone earnings missed by $0.91, revenue topped estimates
- Block Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Will a Strong Commercial Business Aid AIG in Q2 Earnings?
- Chime Financial to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Strong Credit Trading Volume Aid MarketAxess in Q2 Earnings?
- Will HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Report Negative Q1 Earnings? What You Should Know
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- What Makes StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Strength Seen in StepStone Group (STEP): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- StepStone Real Estate Named Investment Consultancy of the Year by IPE Real Estate for Fourth Consecutive Year
- Seven Stars Announces First Fund to Back the Visionaries Shaping AI’s Future
- StepStone at Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference: Strategic Insights
- STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Appointment of Board Chair and Lead Director
- StepStone Group Opens Office in Jeonju, South Korea
- StepStone reports equity sales, expands ownership
- StepStone Group CEO Hart sells $1.75 million in stock
- Goldman Sachs lifts StepStone Group target to $63, keeps neutral rating
STEP на Форуме Сообщества
Торговые приложения для STEP
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.56 (9)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Промо акция (с 12/09 до 30/09): Купи Prometheus EA и получи Hephaestus EA в подарок Все наши сигналы теперь доступны на myfxbook: нажмите для перехода Уникальные сет-файлы и все рекомендации предоставляются бесплатно. Все будущие обновления советника включены в стоимость. После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я помогу вам правильно установить и настроить робота. Я также поделюсь с вами информацией о том, как получить бесплатный VPS у надежного брокера. Золото - один из самых рискованных инструм
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Получите бесплатно! Моделирование для трейдеров, фондов управления капиталом и разработчиков MQL5 Получите алгоритм этого эксперта, зарегистрировавшись в Gdeasset Blackbox. Необходимый инструмент для настройки финансовой позиции только для покупок или защиты капитала только для продаж. Пример: чтобы защитить длинную позицию по биткоину, просто сохраните часть позиции с GdeAsset, настроенным только на продажу, тогда он будет накапливать прибыль во время падения биткоина и сохранит длинную позицию
FREE
Diablo MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision. THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of critical mar
Step Index Pegasus
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Hello trading community! On this occasion, I'm introducing you to the Step Index Pegasus EA. It features the Stochastic strategy with its parameters already configured. And two moving averages already configured. It works passively with a good monthly and annual percentage. To let it do its work in peace. It's used on a 1-minute timeframe (M1). With a minimum balance of $500. With the STEP INDEX pair! With a lot size of 0.50 for every $500 of balance. A TP of 20. And a SL of 1000. S
Funding EA
Ian Nganga Comba
FUNDING EA полностью устарел на сегодняшний день, а PROP FIRM SAVER EA создан на его основе с улучшенной функциональностью. Мы распространяем его бесплатно, чтобы показать, как новая версия работает в реальном времени. Устали покупать проп-фирменные челленджи и в итоге терпеть убытки? FUNDING EA поможет изменить ситуацию. Этот советник не только способен успешно пройти ваши проп-челленджи, но и гарантирует возврат средств, если не удастся пройти. С FUNDING EA вы можете пробовать столько челленд
Step up ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss). This is a trend based scalping ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD for support and confirmation to take the trade.
Дневной диапазон
60.52 62.06
Годовой диапазон
38.44 70.39
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 60.80
- Open
- 60.88
- Bid
- 61.10
- Ask
- 61.40
- Low
- 60.52
- High
- 62.06
- Объем
- 1.006 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.49%
- Месячное изменение
- 0.36%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 16.98%
- Годовое изменение
- 7.46%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.