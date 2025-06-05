통화 / STEP
STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A
64.82 USD 0.57 (0.87%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STEP 환율이 오늘 -0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 64.00이고 고가는 65.56이었습니다.
StepStone Group Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
STEP News
STEP on the Community Forum
STEP을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
일일 변동 비율
64.00 65.56
년간 변동
38.44 70.39
- 이전 종가
- 65.39
- 시가
- 65.39
- Bid
- 64.82
- Ask
- 65.12
- 저가
- 64.00
- 고가
- 65.56
- 볼륨
- 2.240 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.87%
- 월 변동
- 6.47%
- 6개월 변동
- 24.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.00%
20 9월, 토요일