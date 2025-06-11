QuotazioniSezioni
STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A

64.82 USD 0.57 (0.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STEP ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.00 e ad un massimo di 65.56.

Segui le dinamiche di StepStone Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.00 65.56
Intervallo Annuale
38.44 70.39
Chiusura Precedente
65.39
Apertura
65.39
Bid
64.82
Ask
65.12
Minimo
64.00
Massimo
65.56
Volume
2.240 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.87%
Variazione Mensile
6.47%
Variazione Semestrale
24.10%
Variazione Annuale
14.00%
20 settembre, sabato