STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A

65.39 USD 5.26 (8.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STEPの今日の為替レートは、8.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.68の安値と65.53の高値で取引されました。

StepStone Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
62.68 65.53
1年のレンジ
38.44 70.39
以前の終値
60.13
始値
63.53
買値
65.39
買値
65.69
安値
62.68
高値
65.53
出来高
3.605 K
1日の変化
8.75%
1ヶ月の変化
7.41%
6ヶ月の変化
25.20%
1年の変化
15.00%
