STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A
64.82 USD 0.57 (0.87%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de STEP a changé de -0.87% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 64.00 et à un maximum de 65.56.
Suivez la dynamique StepStone Group Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
STEP Nouvelles
- StepStone Group met à jour ses statuts suite à l’approbation des actionnaires
- StepStone Group updates certificate of incorporation following stockholder approval
- StepStone Group (STEP) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Intel, CrowdStrike lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- StepStone Group : Goldman Sachs relève sa note à l’achat en raison des perspectives de croissance
- StepStone Group stock rating upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs on growth outlook
- StepStone at Barclays Conference: Expanding Private Markets Strategy
- StepStone: The Middle Man Play On Private Equity (NASDAQ:STEP)
- StepStone Private Wealth Solutions reaches $10.2 billion AUM milestone
- StepStone Group Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:STEP)
- Evercore ISI raises StepStone Group stock price target on strong FRE growth
- StepStone Q1 FY2026 slides: AUM grows 18% despite net loss, dividend maintained
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stepstone earnings missed by $0.91, revenue topped estimates
- Block Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Will a Strong Commercial Business Aid AIG in Q2 Earnings?
- Chime Financial to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Strong Credit Trading Volume Aid MarketAxess in Q2 Earnings?
- Will HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Report Negative Q1 Earnings? What You Should Know
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- What Makes StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Strength Seen in StepStone Group (STEP): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- StepStone Real Estate Named Investment Consultancy of the Year by IPE Real Estate for Fourth Consecutive Year
- Seven Stars Announces First Fund to Back the Visionaries Shaping AI’s Future
Range quotidien
64.00 65.56
Range Annuel
38.44 70.39
- Clôture Précédente
- 65.39
- Ouverture
- 65.39
- Bid
- 64.82
- Ask
- 65.12
- Plus Bas
- 64.00
- Plus Haut
- 65.56
- Volume
- 2.240 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.87%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.47%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 24.10%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.00%
20 septembre, samedi