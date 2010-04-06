货币 / STEP
STEP: StepStone Group Inc - Class A
61.12 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STEP汇率已更改0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点60.80和高点61.87进行交易。
关注StepStone Group Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STEP新闻
- StepStone at Barclays Conference: Expanding Private Markets Strategy
- StepStone: The Middle Man Play On Private Equity (NASDAQ:STEP)
- StepStone Private Wealth Solutions reaches $10.2 billion AUM milestone
- StepStone Group Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:STEP)
- Evercore ISI raises StepStone Group stock price target on strong FRE growth
- StepStone Q1 FY2026 slides: AUM grows 18% despite net loss, dividend maintained
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stepstone earnings missed by $0.91, revenue topped estimates
- Block Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Will a Strong Commercial Business Aid AIG in Q2 Earnings?
- Chime Financial to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Strong Credit Trading Volume Aid MarketAxess in Q2 Earnings?
- Will HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Report Negative Q1 Earnings? What You Should Know
- StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- What Makes StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Strength Seen in StepStone Group (STEP): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- StepStone Real Estate Named Investment Consultancy of the Year by IPE Real Estate for Fourth Consecutive Year
- Seven Stars Announces First Fund to Back the Visionaries Shaping AI’s Future
- StepStone at Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference: Strategic Insights
- STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Appointment of Board Chair and Lead Director
- StepStone Group Opens Office in Jeonju, South Korea
- StepStone reports equity sales, expands ownership
- StepStone Group CEO Hart sells $1.75 million in stock
- Goldman Sachs lifts StepStone Group target to $63, keeps neutral rating
STEP on the Community Forum
- strategy tester input help (9)
- EA based on STEP indicators (thanks Igorad!) (9)
- IS MQL5 A STEP BACKWARDS FOR TESTERS STRATEGY? (8)
- Is mult-threading possible in Expert Advisors? (7)
- simply effective strategy. (7)
- Adding Meta Trader 5+4 Mobile/Desktop, TRAILING STOP/STEP (7)
- Can anyone take a look at this and tell me if i got the right set up for this EA just try to open two position a buy and a sell no particular price (4)
- simple explaination for TRAILING STEP pls (example included) (3)
- someone look is over (2)
- My MT5 can't take the position ! (2)
- How to set alerts on MT5 on both phone and PC (2)
- NEED A PROGRAMMER FAST WAY NO DELAYING PLEASE!!!!!!!! (1)
STEP交易应用程序
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.6 (10)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
促销活动（9 月 12 日至 9 月 30 日）：购买 Prometheus EA 即可获赠 Hephaestus EA 我们的所有信号现在都可以在 myfxbook 上获取： 点击此处前往 独特的设置文件和所有建议均免费提供。 顾问的所有未来更新均包含在价格中。 购买后，请联系我，我会帮助您正确安装和配置机器人。 我还将与您分享如何从可靠的经纪人处获得免费 VPS 的信息。 黄金是市场上风险最高的交易工具之一。它需要精准的策略、深入的分析和有效的风险管理。Prometheus EA 将所有这些要素无缝集成到一个专为优化交易而设计的复杂系统中。 Prometheus EA 结合技术指标、美国指数相关性和情绪分析，持续适应不断变化的市场环境。这确保了对长期趋势和短期波动的实时响应。 Prometheus EA 执行的每笔交易都受到止损和止盈的保护。凭借 4:1 的风险回报率，该 EA 优先考虑可持续的风险管理和账户增长。 Prometheus EA 不使用马丁格尔、网格交易或平均线等危险的交易方法。相反，它依赖于平衡且注重风险的交易方式。 Prometheus EA 专为黄金交易而设计
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
免费获取！ 为交易者、资本管理基金和 MQL5 开发人员建模，通过注册 Gdeasset Blackbox 获取此专家的算法。 仅为购买设置财务状况或仅为销售保护资本的基本工具。 例如：为了保护比特币的多头仓位，只需保留一小部分仓位并将 GdeAsset 配置为仅卖出，然后它将在比特币下跌期间积累收益，并通过禁用止损来维持多头仓位。 购买 GdeAsset Blackbox 30 天，到期后可免费获得 GdeAsset 的源代码。 然后您可以利用自己的洞察力改进算法。 此促销活动将根据买家对 GdeAsset Blackbox 的决定而受到限制。 与 GdeAsset BlackBox 合作：鉴于货币和金融资产交换的明显需求，该合作提案应运而生，旨在向全球市场参与者传播定价工具，以应对全球通胀贬值。 GdeAsset 正在寻求合作伙伴，在其算法内开发定价和财务结算工具，以保护需要迁移当地货币的投资者的资产。 GdeAsset Position 正在开发成为一个货币吸收平台，为加密市场提供流动性。 通过订阅我们的某个产品、开发我们的算法或提交建议来做出贡献。 社会不平等影响着世界各地人们
FREE
Diablo MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision. THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of critical mar
Step Index Pegasus
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Hello trading community! On this occasion, I'm introducing you to the Step Index Pegasus EA. It features the Stochastic strategy with its parameters already configured. And two moving averages already configured. It works passively with a good monthly and annual percentage. To let it do its work in peace. It's used on a 1-minute timeframe (M1). With a minimum balance of $500. With the STEP INDEX pair! With a lot size of 0.50 for every $500 of balance. A TP of 20. And a SL of 1000. S
Funding EA
Ian Nganga Comba
FUNDING EA 已经完全过时，而 PROP FIRM SAVER EA 是在其基础上开发的升级版本，功能更加强大。我们现免费提供，让您实时了解新版的运行效果。 是否厌倦了购买 Prop Firm 挑战账户却最终亏损？FUNDING EA 将为您改变这一切。 此 EA 不仅能够顺利帮助您通过挑战，还保证在挑战失败时退还费用。 使用 FUNDING EA，您可以无限次尝试挑战，而无需担心额外支出。 它是如何运作的？FUNDING EA 采用先进的对冲策略：要么帮助您通过挑战，要么在失败时弥补挑战费用。 这意味着，即使第一次失败，您也无需再为新的挑战支付费用。 为简单起见，建议将此 EA 用于一步挑战账户。 使用 FUNDING EA，您需要两个账户：一个 Prop Firm 挑战账户和一个真实交易账户。 您需要在真实账户中存入挑战费用的两倍。例如，如果挑战费用为 100 美元，则真实账户需存入 200 美元。 EA 会在两个账户中同时开仓。如果挑战失败，EA 会在真实账户中弥补费用，从而可以不断尝试挑战。 在成功通过挑战后，您可以继续在 Prop Firm 账户中使用 FUNDIN
Step up ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss). This is a trend based scalping ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD for support and confirmation to take the trade.
日范围
60.80 61.87
年范围
38.44 70.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 61.10
- 开盘价
- 60.80
- 卖价
- 61.12
- 买价
- 61.42
- 最低价
- 60.80
- 最高价
- 61.87
- 交易量
- 611
- 日变化
- 0.03%
- 月变化
- 0.39%
- 6个月变化
- 17.02%
- 年变化
- 7.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值