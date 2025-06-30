- Genel bakış
SQQQ: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
SQQQ fiyatı bugün -1.60% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SQQQ stock price today?
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock is priced at 14.77 today. It trades within -1.60%, yesterday's close was 15.01, and trading volume reached 864. The live price chart of SQQQ shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ is currently valued at 14.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 95.89% and USD. View the chart live to track SQQQ movements.
How to buy SQQQ stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares at the current price of 14.77. Orders are usually placed near 14.77 or 15.07, while 864 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow SQQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SQQQ stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ involves considering the yearly range 6.61 - 57.80 and current price 14.77. Many compare -4.65% and -50.08% before placing orders at 14.77 or 15.07. Explore the SQQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the past year was 57.80. Within 6.61 - 57.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) over the year was 6.61. Comparing it with the current 14.77 and 6.61 - 57.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SQQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SQQQ stock split?
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.01, and 95.89% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.01
- Açılış
- 14.75
- Satış
- 14.77
- Alış
- 15.07
- Düşük
- 14.74
- Yüksek
- 14.80
- Hacim
- 864
- Günlük değişim
- -1.60%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -50.08%
- Yıllık değişim
- 95.89%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%