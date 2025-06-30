시세섹션
통화 / SQQQ
주식로 돌아가기

SQQQ: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

14.83 USD 0.18 (1.20%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SQQQ 환율이 오늘 -1.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.74이고 고가는 15.05이었습니다.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SQQQ News

자주 묻는 질문

What is SQQQ stock price today?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock is priced at 14.83 today. It trades within -1.20%, yesterday's close was 15.01, and trading volume reached 31231. The live price chart of SQQQ shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ is currently valued at 14.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 96.68% and USD. View the chart live to track SQQQ movements.

How to buy SQQQ stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares at the current price of 14.83. Orders are usually placed near 14.83 or 15.13, while 31231 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow SQQQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SQQQ stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ involves considering the yearly range 6.61 - 57.80 and current price 14.83. Many compare -4.26% and -49.88% before placing orders at 14.83 or 15.13. Explore the SQQQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the past year was 57.80. Within 6.61 - 57.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) over the year was 6.61. Comparing it with the current 14.83 and 6.61 - 57.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SQQQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SQQQ stock split?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.01, and 96.68% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
14.74 15.05
년간 변동
6.61 57.80
이전 종가
15.01
시가
14.75
Bid
14.83
Ask
15.13
저가
14.74
고가
15.05
볼륨
31.231 K
일일 변동
-1.20%
월 변동
-4.26%
6개월 변동
-49.88%
년간 변동율
96.68%
02 10월, 목요일
12:30
USD
초기 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
207 K
훑어보기
218 K
12:30
USD
계속되는 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
1.923 M
훑어보기
1.926 M
14:00
USD
공장 주문 m/m
활동
예측값
2.5%
훑어보기
-1.3%