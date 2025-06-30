QuotesSections
Currencies / SQQQ
Back to US Stock Market

SQQQ: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

14.83 USD 0.18 (1.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SQQQ exchange rate has changed by -1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.74 and at a high of 15.05.

Follow ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SQQQ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SQQQ stock price today?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock is priced at 14.83 today. It trades within -1.20%, yesterday's close was 15.01, and trading volume reached 31231. The live price chart of SQQQ shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ is currently valued at 14.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 96.68% and USD. View the chart live to track SQQQ movements.

How to buy SQQQ stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares at the current price of 14.83. Orders are usually placed near 14.83 or 15.13, while 31231 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow SQQQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SQQQ stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ involves considering the yearly range 6.61 - 57.80 and current price 14.83. Many compare -4.26% and -49.88% before placing orders at 14.83 or 15.13. Explore the SQQQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the past year was 57.80. Within 6.61 - 57.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) over the year was 6.61. Comparing it with the current 14.83 and 6.61 - 57.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SQQQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SQQQ stock split?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.01, and 96.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
14.74 15.05
Year Range
6.61 57.80
Previous Close
15.01
Open
14.75
Bid
14.83
Ask
15.13
Low
14.74
High
15.05
Volume
31.231 K
Daily Change
-1.20%
Month Change
-4.26%
6 Months Change
-49.88%
Year Change
96.68%
02 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
207 K
Prev
218 K
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
1.923 M
Prev
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Factory Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
2.5%
Prev
-1.3%