KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / SPXU
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SPXU: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

13.27 USD 0.10 (0.75%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SPXU fiyatı bugün -0.75% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPXU haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SPXU stock price today?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock is priced at 13.27 today. It trades within -0.75%, yesterday's close was 13.37, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of SPXU shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 is currently valued at 13.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -46.58% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXU movements.

How to buy SPXU stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares at the current price of 13.27. Orders are usually placed near 13.27 or 13.57, while 52 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SPXU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPXU stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 involves considering the yearly range 13.32 - 38.24 and current price 13.27. Many compare -3.14% and -41.67% before placing orders at 13.27 or 13.57. Explore the SPXU price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the past year was 38.24. Within 13.32 - 38.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) over the year was 13.32. Comparing it with the current 13.27 and 13.32 - 38.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPXU stock split?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.37, and -46.58% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
13.26 13.30
Yıllık aralık
13.26 38.24
Önceki kapanış
13.37
Açılış
13.26
Satış
13.27
Alış
13.57
Düşük
13.26
Yüksek
13.30
Hacim
52
Günlük değişim
-0.75%
Aylık değişim
-3.14%
6 aylık değişim
-41.67%
Yıllık değişim
-46.58%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%