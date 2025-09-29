- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPXU: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500
SPXU exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.26 and at a high of 13.49.
Follow ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPXU News
- Macro Insights: A Government Shutdown, The Fed’s Gamble, And A Bubble Ready To Burst
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
- The Truth About Market Impacts Of Government Shutdowns
- Portfolio Signals To Watch At Market Highs
- Trump's Tariffs Kept Market Unfazed As Leveraged ETFs See 74% Inflow Since April Lows: 'Risk Appetite Is Incredibly Strong' - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (ARCA:SPXU)
- Digging Deeper Into Declining Labor Force Participation
- October 2025 Perspective
- Markets Surge Higher Despite Shutdown Anxiety Fire
- ADP National Employment Report: 32K Private Jobs Lost In September
- Economic Hits Keep Coming
- SDS: Benefits And Risks Of The -2x S&P 500 Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:SDS)
- Is Abandoning Quarterly Earnings Report Requirements A Good Idea?
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And Focus On SSO’s Decay (NYSEARCA:SSO)
- Job Openings Increase Slightly In August, Higher Than Expected
- Low Churn in Labor Market, Uneasy Calm, Govt. Job Losses, Illegal Immigration Crackdown
- September Charts: Stocks Defy Seasonal Weakness, Tech Led The Charge
- Subdued Sentiment Limits The Upside For U.S. Growth
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- U.S. Government Heading For Shutdown Starting October 1
- Median Household Income In August 2025
- Credit Bubbles Cost Fortunes In The End
- S&P 500 Holds Above Key Support As Investors Brace For Jobs Report
- Jobs Report In Focus As Fed Signals More Rate Cuts
- Why The Jobs Report In September 2025 Matters More Than Ever
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPXU stock price today?
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock is priced at 13.32 today. It trades within -0.37%, yesterday's close was 13.37, and trading volume reached 5252. The live price chart of SPXU shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 is currently valued at 13.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -46.38% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXU movements.
How to buy SPXU stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares at the current price of 13.32. Orders are usually placed near 13.32 or 13.62, while 5252 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow SPXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPXU stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 involves considering the yearly range 13.26 - 38.24 and current price 13.32. Many compare -2.77% and -41.45% before placing orders at 13.32 or 13.62. Explore the SPXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the past year was 38.24. Within 13.26 - 38.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) over the year was 13.26. Comparing it with the current 13.32 and 13.26 - 38.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPXU stock split?
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.37, and -46.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.37
- Open
- 13.26
- Bid
- 13.32
- Ask
- 13.62
- Low
- 13.26
- High
- 13.49
- Volume
- 5.252 K
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- -2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.45%
- Year Change
- -46.38%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 207 K
- Prev
- 218 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.923 M
- Prev
- 1.926 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.5%
- Prev
- -1.3%