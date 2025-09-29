QuotesSections
Currencies / SPXU
Back to US Stock Market

SPXU: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

13.32 USD 0.05 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPXU exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.26 and at a high of 13.49.

Follow ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPXU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPXU stock price today?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock is priced at 13.32 today. It trades within -0.37%, yesterday's close was 13.37, and trading volume reached 5252. The live price chart of SPXU shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock pay dividends?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 is currently valued at 13.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -46.38% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXU movements.

How to buy SPXU stock?

You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares at the current price of 13.32. Orders are usually placed near 13.32 or 13.62, while 5252 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow SPXU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPXU stock?

Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 involves considering the yearly range 13.26 - 38.24 and current price 13.32. Many compare -2.77% and -41.45% before placing orders at 13.32 or 13.62. Explore the SPXU price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the past year was 38.24. Within 13.26 - 38.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) over the year was 13.26. Comparing it with the current 13.32 and 13.26 - 38.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPXU stock split?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.37, and -46.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.26 13.49
Year Range
13.26 38.24
Previous Close
13.37
Open
13.26
Bid
13.32
Ask
13.62
Low
13.26
High
13.49
Volume
5.252 K
Daily Change
-0.37%
Month Change
-2.77%
6 Months Change
-41.45%
Year Change
-46.38%
02 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
207 K
Prev
218 K
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
1.923 M
Prev
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Factory Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
2.5%
Prev
-1.3%