- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SPXU: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500
SPXU 환율이 오늘 -0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.26이고 고가는 13.49이었습니다.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPXU News
- Macro Insights: A Government Shutdown, The Fed’s Gamble, And A Bubble Ready To Burst
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
- The Truth About Market Impacts Of Government Shutdowns
- Portfolio Signals To Watch At Market Highs
- Trump's Tariffs Kept Market Unfazed As Leveraged ETFs See 74% Inflow Since April Lows: 'Risk Appetite Is Incredibly Strong' - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (ARCA:SPXU)
- Digging Deeper Into Declining Labor Force Participation
- October 2025 Perspective
- Markets Surge Higher Despite Shutdown Anxiety Fire
- ADP National Employment Report: 32K Private Jobs Lost In September
- Economic Hits Keep Coming
- SDS: Benefits And Risks Of The -2x S&P 500 Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:SDS)
- Is Abandoning Quarterly Earnings Report Requirements A Good Idea?
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And Focus On SSO’s Decay (NYSEARCA:SSO)
- Job Openings Increase Slightly In August, Higher Than Expected
- Low Churn in Labor Market, Uneasy Calm, Govt. Job Losses, Illegal Immigration Crackdown
- September Charts: Stocks Defy Seasonal Weakness, Tech Led The Charge
- Subdued Sentiment Limits The Upside For U.S. Growth
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- U.S. Government Heading For Shutdown Starting October 1
- Median Household Income In August 2025
- Credit Bubbles Cost Fortunes In The End
- S&P 500 Holds Above Key Support As Investors Brace For Jobs Report
- Jobs Report In Focus As Fed Signals More Rate Cuts
- Why The Jobs Report In September 2025 Matters More Than Ever
자주 묻는 질문
What is SPXU stock price today?
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock is priced at 13.32 today. It trades within -0.37%, yesterday's close was 13.37, and trading volume reached 5252. The live price chart of SPXU shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 is currently valued at 13.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -46.38% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXU movements.
How to buy SPXU stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares at the current price of 13.32. Orders are usually placed near 13.32 or 13.62, while 5252 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow SPXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPXU stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 involves considering the yearly range 13.26 - 38.24 and current price 13.32. Many compare -2.77% and -41.45% before placing orders at 13.32 or 13.62. Explore the SPXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the past year was 38.24. Within 13.26 - 38.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) over the year was 13.26. Comparing it with the current 13.32 and 13.26 - 38.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPXU stock split?
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.37, and -46.38% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 13.37
- 시가
- 13.26
- Bid
- 13.32
- Ask
- 13.62
- 저가
- 13.26
- 고가
- 13.49
- 볼륨
- 5.252 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.37%
- 월 변동
- -2.77%
- 6개월 변동
- -41.45%
- 년간 변동율
- -46.38%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%