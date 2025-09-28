- Genel bakış
SPXT: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF
SPXT fiyatı bugün 0.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 100.62 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 100.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPXT haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SPXT stock price today?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock is priced at 100.80 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 100.52, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SPXT shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF is currently valued at 100.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXT movements.
How to buy SPXT stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF shares at the current price of 100.80. Orders are usually placed near 100.80 or 101.10, while 3 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SPXT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPXT stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.03 - 101.56 and current price 100.80. Many compare 0.18% and 12.40% before placing orders at 100.80 or 101.10. Explore the SPXT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the past year was 101.56. Within 80.03 - 101.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) over the year was 80.03. Comparing it with the current 100.80 and 80.03 - 101.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPXT stock split?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.52, and 11.73% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 100.52
- Açılış
- 100.62
- Satış
- 100.80
- Alış
- 101.10
- Düşük
- 100.62
- Yüksek
- 100.80
- Hacim
- 3
- Günlük değişim
- 0.28%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.40%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.73%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%