SPXT: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

100.80 USD 0.28 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPXT exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.62 and at a high of 100.80.

Follow ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
100.62 100.80
Year Range
80.03 101.56
Previous Close
100.52
Open
100.62
Bid
100.80
Ask
101.10
Low
100.62
High
100.80
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.28%
Month Change
0.18%
6 Months Change
12.40%
Year Change
11.73%
