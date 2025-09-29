시세섹션
통화 / SPXT
SPXT: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

100.80 USD 0.28 (0.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SPXT 환율이 오늘 0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 100.62이고 고가는 100.80이었습니다.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

SPXT News

자주 묻는 질문

What is SPXT stock price today?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock is priced at 100.80 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 100.52, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SPXT shows these updates.

Does ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF is currently valued at 100.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXT movements.

How to buy SPXT stock?

You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF shares at the current price of 100.80. Orders are usually placed near 100.80 or 101.10, while 3 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SPXT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPXT stock?

Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.03 - 101.56 and current price 100.80. Many compare 0.18% and 12.40% before placing orders at 100.80 or 101.10. Explore the SPXT price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the past year was 101.56. Within 80.03 - 101.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) over the year was 80.03. Comparing it with the current 100.80 and 80.03 - 101.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPXT stock split?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.52, and 11.73% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
100.62 100.80
년간 변동
80.03 101.56
이전 종가
100.52
시가
100.62
Bid
100.80
Ask
101.10
저가
100.62
고가
100.80
볼륨
3
일일 변동
0.28%
월 변동
0.18%
6개월 변동
12.40%
년간 변동율
11.73%
