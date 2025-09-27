KotasyonBölümler
SPLV: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

72.94 USD 0.53 (0.72%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SPLV fiyatı bugün -0.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 72.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.44 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SPLV stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 72.94 today. It trades within -0.72%, yesterday's close was 73.47, and trading volume reached 834. The live price chart of SPLV shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 72.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.50% and USD. View the chart live to track SPLV movements.

How to buy SPLV stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 72.94. Orders are usually placed near 72.94 or 73.24, while 834 and -0.56% show market activity. Follow SPLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPLV stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.14 - 75.43 and current price 72.94. Many compare -0.56% and 0.62% before placing orders at 72.94 or 73.24. Explore the SPLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 75.43. Within 67.14 - 75.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) over the year was 67.14. Comparing it with the current 72.94 and 67.14 - 75.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPLV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPLV stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.47, and 2.50% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
72.84 73.44
Yıllık aralık
67.14 75.43
Önceki kapanış
73.47
Açılış
73.35
Satış
72.94
Alış
73.24
Düşük
72.84
Yüksek
73.44
Hacim
834
Günlük değişim
-0.72%
Aylık değişim
-0.56%
6 aylık değişim
0.62%
Yıllık değişim
2.50%
01 Ekim, Çarşamba
12:15
USD
ADP Tarım Dışı İstihdam Değişimi
Açıklanan
-32 K
Beklenti
-19 K
Önceki
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global İmalat PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
52.8
Önceki
53.0
14:00
USD
İnşaat Harcamaları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Fiyatları Ücreti
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:30
USD
ÇED Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
1.792 M
Beklenti
2.655 M
Önceki
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
ÇED Cushing Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
-0.271 M
Beklenti
-0.116 M
Önceki
0.177 M