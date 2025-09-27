What is SPLV stock price today? Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 72.94 today. It trades within -0.72%, yesterday's close was 73.47, and trading volume reached 834. The live price chart of SPLV shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends? Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 72.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.50% and USD. View the chart live to track SPLV movements.

How to buy SPLV stock? You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 72.94. Orders are usually placed near 72.94 or 73.24, while 834 and -0.56% show market activity. Follow SPLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPLV stock? Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.14 - 75.43 and current price 72.94. Many compare -0.56% and 0.62% before placing orders at 72.94 or 73.24. Explore the SPLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 75.43. Within 67.14 - 75.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) over the year was 67.14. Comparing it with the current 72.94 and 67.14 - 75.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPLV moves on the chart live for more details.