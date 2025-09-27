시세섹션
통화 / SPLV
SPLV: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

72.98 USD 0.49 (0.67%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SPLV 환율이 오늘 -0.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 72.84이고 고가는 73.44이었습니다.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SPLV stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 72.98 today. It trades within -0.67%, yesterday's close was 73.47, and trading volume reached 1552. The live price chart of SPLV shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 72.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SPLV movements.

How to buy SPLV stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 72.98. Orders are usually placed near 72.98 or 73.28, while 1552 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow SPLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPLV stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.14 - 75.43 and current price 72.98. Many compare -0.50% and 0.68% before placing orders at 72.98 or 73.28. Explore the SPLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 75.43. Within 67.14 - 75.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) over the year was 67.14. Comparing it with the current 72.98 and 67.14 - 75.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPLV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPLV stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.47, and 2.56% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
72.84 73.44
년간 변동
67.14 75.43
이전 종가
73.47
시가
73.35
Bid
72.98
Ask
73.28
저가
72.84
고가
73.44
볼륨
1.552 K
일일 변동
-0.67%
월 변동
-0.50%
6개월 변동
0.68%
년간 변동율
2.56%
