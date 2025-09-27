- 개요
SPLV: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
SPLV 환율이 오늘 -0.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 72.84이고 고가는 73.44이었습니다.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is SPLV stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 72.98 today. It trades within -0.67%, yesterday's close was 73.47, and trading volume reached 1552. The live price chart of SPLV shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 72.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SPLV movements.
How to buy SPLV stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 72.98. Orders are usually placed near 72.98 or 73.28, while 1552 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow SPLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPLV stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.14 - 75.43 and current price 72.98. Many compare -0.50% and 0.68% before placing orders at 72.98 or 73.28. Explore the SPLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 75.43. Within 67.14 - 75.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) over the year was 67.14. Comparing it with the current 72.98 and 67.14 - 75.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPLV stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.47, and 2.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 73.47
- 시가
- 73.35
- Bid
- 72.98
- Ask
- 73.28
- 저가
- 72.84
- 고가
- 73.44
- 볼륨
- 1.552 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.67%
- 월 변동
- -0.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.56%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M