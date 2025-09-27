- Overview
SPLV: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
SPLV exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.84 and at a high of 73.44.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPLV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPLV stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 72.98 today. It trades within -0.67%, yesterday's close was 73.47, and trading volume reached 1552.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 72.98.
How to buy SPLV stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 72.98.
How to invest into SPLV stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.14 - 75.43 and current price 72.98.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 75.43. Within 67.14 - 75.43, the stock fluctuated notably.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) over the year was 67.14. Comparing it with the current 72.98 and 67.14 - 75.43 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SPLV stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.47, and 2.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.47
- Open
- 73.35
- Bid
- 72.98
- Ask
- 73.28
- Low
- 72.84
- High
- 73.44
- Volume
- 1.552 K
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- -0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.68%
- Year Change
- 2.56%
- Act
- -32 K
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.792 M
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
- -0.271 M
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M