QuotesSections
Currencies / SPLV
Back to US Stock Market

SPLV: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

72.98 USD 0.49 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPLV exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.84 and at a high of 73.44.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPLV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPLV stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 72.98 today. It trades within -0.67%, yesterday's close was 73.47, and trading volume reached 1552. The live price chart of SPLV shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 72.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SPLV movements.

How to buy SPLV stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 72.98. Orders are usually placed near 72.98 or 73.28, while 1552 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow SPLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPLV stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.14 - 75.43 and current price 72.98. Many compare -0.50% and 0.68% before placing orders at 72.98 or 73.28. Explore the SPLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 75.43. Within 67.14 - 75.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) over the year was 67.14. Comparing it with the current 72.98 and 67.14 - 75.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPLV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPLV stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.47, and 2.56% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
72.84 73.44
Year Range
67.14 75.43
Previous Close
73.47
Open
73.35
Bid
72.98
Ask
73.28
Low
72.84
High
73.44
Volume
1.552 K
Daily Change
-0.67%
Month Change
-0.50%
6 Months Change
0.68%
Year Change
2.56%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M