SOXL: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares
SOXL fiyatı bugün 5.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.98 aralığında işlem gördü.
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOXL haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SOXL stock price today?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares stock is priced at 36.85 today. It trades within 5.71%, yesterday's close was 34.86, and trading volume reached 62934. The live price chart of SOXL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares is currently valued at 36.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.23% and USD. View the chart live to track SOXL movements.
How to buy SOXL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares shares at the current price of 36.85. Orders are usually placed near 36.85 or 37.15, while 62934 and 7.87% show market activity. Follow SOXL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOXL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.22 - 36.98 and current price 36.85. Many compare 7.87% and 194.09% before placing orders at 36.85 or 37.15. Explore the SOXL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 36.98. Within 7.22 - 36.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) over the year was 7.22. Comparing it with the current 36.85 and 7.22 - 36.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOXL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOXL stock split?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.86, and 20.23% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.86
- Açılış
- 34.16
- Satış
- 36.85
- Alış
- 37.15
- Düşük
- 33.98
- Yüksek
- 36.98
- Hacim
- 62.934 K
- Günlük değişim
- 5.71%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.87%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 194.09%
- Yıllık değişim
- 20.23%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%