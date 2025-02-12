- Overview
SOXL: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares
SOXL exchange rate has changed by 5.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.14 and at a high of 39.31.
Follow Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOXL stock price today?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares stock is priced at 39.03 today. It trades within 5.92%, yesterday's close was 36.85, and trading volume reached 62715. The live price chart of SOXL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares is currently valued at 39.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.34% and USD. View the chart live to track SOXL movements.
How to buy SOXL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares shares at the current price of 39.03. Orders are usually placed near 39.03 or 39.33, while 62715 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow SOXL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOXL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.22 - 39.20 and current price 39.03. Many compare 14.26% and 211.49% before placing orders at 39.03 or 39.33. Explore the SOXL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 39.20. Within 7.22 - 39.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) over the year was 7.22. Comparing it with the current 39.03 and 7.22 - 39.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOXL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOXL stock split?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.85, and 27.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.85
- Open
- 38.98
- Bid
- 39.03
- Ask
- 39.33
- Low
- 38.14
- High
- 39.31
- Volume
- 62.715 K
- Daily Change
- 5.92%
- Month Change
- 14.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 211.49%
- Year Change
- 27.34%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 207 K
- Prev
- 218 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.923 M
- Prev
- 1.926 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.5%
- Prev
- -1.3%