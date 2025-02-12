시세섹션
통화 / SOXL
SOXL: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

39.05 USD 2.20 (5.97%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SOXL 환율이 오늘 5.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.14이고 고가는 39.20이었습니다.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

SOXL News

자주 묻는 질문

What is SOXL stock price today?

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares stock is priced at 39.05 today. It trades within 5.97%, yesterday's close was 36.85, and trading volume reached 48284. The live price chart of SOXL shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares is currently valued at 39.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.41% and USD. View the chart live to track SOXL movements.

How to buy SOXL stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares shares at the current price of 39.05. Orders are usually placed near 39.05 or 39.35, while 48284 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SOXL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SOXL stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares involves considering the yearly range 7.22 - 39.20 and current price 39.05. Many compare 14.31% and 211.65% before placing orders at 39.05 or 39.35. Explore the SOXL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 39.20. Within 7.22 - 39.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) over the year was 7.22. Comparing it with the current 39.05 and 7.22 - 39.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOXL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SOXL stock split?

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.85, and 27.41% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
38.14 39.20
년간 변동
7.22 39.20
이전 종가
36.85
시가
38.98
Bid
39.05
Ask
39.35
저가
38.14
고가
39.20
볼륨
48.284 K
일일 변동
5.97%
월 변동
14.31%
6개월 변동
211.65%
년간 변동율
27.41%
02 10월, 목요일
12:30
USD
초기 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
207 K
훑어보기
218 K
12:30
USD
계속되는 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
1.923 M
훑어보기
1.926 M
14:00
USD
공장 주문 m/m
활동
예측값
2.5%
훑어보기
-1.3%