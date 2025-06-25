KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / SMMV
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SMMV: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

42.99 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SMMV fiyatı bugün -0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 42.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 43.01 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMMV haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SMMV stock price today?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 42.99 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 43.05, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of SMMV shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 42.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.37% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMV movements.

How to buy SMMV stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 42.99. Orders are usually placed near 42.99 or 43.29, while 41 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow SMMV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SMMV stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.53 - 44.56 and current price 42.99. Many compare 0.12% and 3.97% before placing orders at 42.99 or 43.29. Explore the SMMV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 44.56. Within 37.53 - 44.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) over the year was 37.53. Comparing it with the current 42.99 and 37.53 - 44.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SMMV stock split?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.05, and 4.37% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
42.85 43.01
Yıllık aralık
37.53 44.56
Önceki kapanış
43.05
Açılış
42.94
Satış
42.99
Alış
43.29
Düşük
42.85
Yüksek
43.01
Hacim
41
Günlük değişim
-0.14%
Aylık değişim
0.12%
6 aylık değişim
3.97%
Yıllık değişim
4.37%
01 Ekim, Çarşamba
12:15
USD
ADP Tarım Dışı İstihdam Değişimi
Açıklanan
-32 K
Beklenti
-19 K
Önceki
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global İmalat PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
52.8
Önceki
53.0
14:00
USD
İnşaat Harcamaları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Fiyatları Ücreti
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:30
USD
ÇED Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
1.792 M
Beklenti
2.655 M
Önceki
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
ÇED Cushing Ham Petrol Stokları Değişimi
Açıklanan
-0.271 M
Beklenti
-0.116 M
Önceki
0.177 M