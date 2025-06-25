시세섹션
통화 / SMMV
SMMV: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

42.97 USD 0.08 (0.19%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SMMV 환율이 오늘 -0.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.85이고 고가는 43.02이었습니다.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

SMMV News

자주 묻는 질문

What is SMMV stock price today?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 42.97 today. It trades within -0.19%, yesterday's close was 43.05, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of SMMV shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 42.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.99% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMV movements.

How to buy SMMV stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 42.97. Orders are usually placed near 42.97 or 43.27, while 71 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow SMMV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SMMV stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.53 - 44.56 and current price 42.97. Many compare -0.21% and 3.84% before placing orders at 42.97 or 43.27. Explore the SMMV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 44.56. Within 37.53 - 44.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) over the year was 37.53. Comparing it with the current 42.97 and 37.53 - 44.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SMMV stock split?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.05, and 5.99% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
42.85 43.02
년간 변동
37.53 44.56
이전 종가
43.05
시가
42.94
Bid
42.97
Ask
43.27
저가
42.85
고가
43.02
볼륨
71
일일 변동
-0.19%
월 변동
-0.21%
6개월 변동
3.84%
년간 변동율
5.99%
