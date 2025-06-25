- 개요
SMMV: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF
SMMV 환율이 오늘 -0.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.85이고 고가는 43.02이었습니다.
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SMMV stock price today?
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 42.97 today. It trades within -0.19%, yesterday's close was 43.05, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of SMMV shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 42.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.99% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMV movements.
How to buy SMMV stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 42.97. Orders are usually placed near 42.97 or 43.27, while 71 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow SMMV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMMV stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.53 - 44.56 and current price 42.97. Many compare -0.21% and 3.84% before placing orders at 42.97 or 43.27. Explore the SMMV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 44.56. Within 37.53 - 44.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) over the year was 37.53. Comparing it with the current 42.97 and 37.53 - 44.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMMV stock split?
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.05, and 5.99% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 43.05
- 시가
- 42.94
- Bid
- 42.97
- Ask
- 43.27
- 저가
- 42.85
- 고가
- 43.02
- 볼륨
- 71
- 일일 변동
- -0.19%
- 월 변동
- -0.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.99%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M