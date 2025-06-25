QuotesSections
Currencies / SMMV
Back to US Stock Market

SMMV: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

42.97 USD 0.08 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SMMV exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.85 and at a high of 43.02.

Follow iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMMV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SMMV stock price today?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 42.97 today. It trades within -0.19%, yesterday's close was 43.05, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of SMMV shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 42.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.32% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMV movements.

How to buy SMMV stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 42.97. Orders are usually placed near 42.97 or 43.27, while 71 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow SMMV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SMMV stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.53 - 44.56 and current price 42.97. Many compare 0.07% and 3.92% before placing orders at 42.97 or 43.27. Explore the SMMV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 44.56. Within 37.53 - 44.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) over the year was 37.53. Comparing it with the current 42.97 and 37.53 - 44.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SMMV stock split?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.05, and 4.32% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.85 43.02
Year Range
37.53 44.56
Previous Close
43.05
Open
42.94
Bid
42.97
Ask
43.27
Low
42.85
High
43.02
Volume
71
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
0.07%
6 Months Change
3.92%
Year Change
4.32%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M