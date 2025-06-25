- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SMMV: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF
SMMV exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.85 and at a high of 43.02.
Follow iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMMV News
- Should iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Small Cap Investing: Act On Active, Pass On Passive
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Weak Jobs Data Validates Our Bullish Treasury Forecast
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Should iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Fears Of Slower Economic Growth Pressure U.S. Small-Cap Stock Outlook
- Monopoly Money
- Why Small-Caps Could Outperform In The Next Economic Cycle
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMMV stock price today?
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 42.97 today. It trades within -0.19%, yesterday's close was 43.05, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of SMMV shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 42.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.32% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMV movements.
How to buy SMMV stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 42.97. Orders are usually placed near 42.97 or 43.27, while 71 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow SMMV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMMV stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.53 - 44.56 and current price 42.97. Many compare 0.07% and 3.92% before placing orders at 42.97 or 43.27. Explore the SMMV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 44.56. Within 37.53 - 44.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) over the year was 37.53. Comparing it with the current 42.97 and 37.53 - 44.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMMV stock split?
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.05, and 4.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.05
- Open
- 42.94
- Bid
- 42.97
- Ask
- 43.27
- Low
- 42.85
- High
- 43.02
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.92%
- Year Change
- 4.32%
- Act
- -32 K
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.792 M
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
- -0.271 M
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M