SACH-PA: Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer
SACH-PA fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.19 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SACH-PA stock price today?
Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 17.03 today. It trades within 0.77%, yesterday's close was 16.90, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SACH-PA shows these updates.
Does Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?
Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 17.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.68% and USD. View the chart live to track SACH-PA movements.
How to buy SACH-PA stock?
You can buy Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 17.03. Orders are usually placed near 17.03 or 17.33, while 11 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow SACH-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SACH-PA stock?
Investing in Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 13.14 - 18.45 and current price 17.03. Many compare -1.79% and 14.68% before placing orders at 17.03 or 17.33. Explore the SACH-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sachem Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.45. Within 13.14 - 18.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.
What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH-PA) over the year was 13.14. Comparing it with the current 17.03 and 13.14 - 18.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SACH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SACH-PA stock split?
Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.90, and 14.68% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 16.90
- Açılış
- 17.19
- Satış
- 17.03
- Alış
- 17.33
- Düşük
- 16.81
- Yüksek
- 17.19
- Hacim
- 11
- Günlük değişim
- 0.77%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.79%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.68%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.68%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4