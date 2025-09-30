KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / SACH-PA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SACH-PA: Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer

17.03 USD 0.13 (0.77%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SACH-PA fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.19 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SACH-PA stock price today?

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 17.03 today. It trades within 0.77%, yesterday's close was 16.90, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SACH-PA shows these updates.

Does Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 17.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.68% and USD. View the chart live to track SACH-PA movements.

How to buy SACH-PA stock?

You can buy Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 17.03. Orders are usually placed near 17.03 or 17.33, while 11 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow SACH-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SACH-PA stock?

Investing in Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 13.14 - 18.45 and current price 17.03. Many compare -1.79% and 14.68% before placing orders at 17.03 or 17.33. Explore the SACH-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Sachem Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.45. Within 13.14 - 18.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.

What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH-PA) over the year was 13.14. Comparing it with the current 17.03 and 13.14 - 18.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SACH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SACH-PA stock split?

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.90, and 14.68% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
16.81 17.19
Yıllık aralık
13.14 18.45
Önceki kapanış
16.90
Açılış
17.19
Satış
17.03
Alış
17.33
Düşük
16.81
Yüksek
17.19
Hacim
11
Günlük değişim
0.77%
Aylık değişim
-1.79%
6 aylık değişim
14.68%
Yıllık değişim
14.68%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4