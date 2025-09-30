시세섹션
통화 / SACH-PA
SACH-PA: Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer

17.03 USD 0.13 (0.77%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SACH-PA 환율이 오늘 0.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.81이고 고가는 17.19이었습니다.

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SACH-PA stock price today?

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 17.03 today. It trades within 0.77%, yesterday's close was 16.90, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SACH-PA shows these updates.

Does Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 17.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.68% and USD. View the chart live to track SACH-PA movements.

How to buy SACH-PA stock?

You can buy Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 17.03. Orders are usually placed near 17.03 or 17.33, while 11 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow SACH-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SACH-PA stock?

Investing in Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 13.14 - 18.45 and current price 17.03. Many compare -1.79% and 14.68% before placing orders at 17.03 or 17.33. Explore the SACH-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Sachem Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.45. Within 13.14 - 18.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.

What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH-PA) over the year was 13.14. Comparing it with the current 17.03 and 13.14 - 18.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SACH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SACH-PA stock split?

Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.90, and 14.68% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
16.81 17.19
년간 변동
13.14 18.45
이전 종가
16.90
시가
17.19
Bid
17.03
Ask
17.33
저가
16.81
고가
17.19
볼륨
11
일일 변동
0.77%
월 변동
-1.79%
6개월 변동
14.68%
년간 변동율
14.68%
