What is SACH-PA stock price today? Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 17.03 today. It trades within 0.77%, yesterday's close was 16.90, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SACH-PA shows these updates.

Does Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends? Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 17.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.68% and USD. View the chart live to track SACH-PA movements.

How to buy SACH-PA stock? You can buy Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 17.03. Orders are usually placed near 17.03 or 17.33, while 11 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow SACH-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SACH-PA stock? Investing in Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 13.14 - 18.45 and current price 17.03. Many compare -1.79% and 14.68% before placing orders at 17.03 or 17.33. Explore the SACH-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock highest prices? The highest price of Sachem Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.45. Within 13.14 - 18.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.

What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH-PA) over the year was 13.14. Comparing it with the current 17.03 and 13.14 - 18.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SACH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.