SACH-PA: Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer
SACH-PA exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.81 and at a high of 17.19.
Follow Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SACH-PA stock price today?
Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock is priced at 16.81 today. It trades within -0.53%, yesterday's close was 16.90, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of SACH-PA shows these updates.
Does Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer stock pay dividends?
Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer is currently valued at 16.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.20% and USD. View the chart live to track SACH-PA movements.
How to buy SACH-PA stock?
You can buy Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer shares at the current price of 16.81. Orders are usually placed near 16.81 or 17.11, while 8 and -2.21% show market activity. Follow SACH-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SACH-PA stock?
Investing in Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer involves considering the yearly range 13.14 - 18.45 and current price 16.81. Many compare -3.06% and 13.20% before placing orders at 16.81 or 17.11. Explore the SACH-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sachem Capital Corp. in the past year was 18.45. Within 13.14 - 18.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer performance using the live chart.
What are Sachem Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH-PA) over the year was 13.14. Comparing it with the current 16.81 and 13.14 - 18.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SACH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SACH-PA stock split?
Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Prefer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.90, and 13.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.90
- Open
- 17.19
- Bid
- 16.81
- Ask
- 17.11
- Low
- 16.81
- High
- 17.19
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.53%
- Month Change
- -3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.20%
- Year Change
- 13.20%
