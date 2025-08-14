Dövizler / RELI
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
RELI: Reliance Global Group Inc
0.74 USD 0.03 (3.90%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RELI fiyatı bugün -3.90% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.79 aralığında işlem gördü.
Reliance Global Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RELI haberleri
- Reliance Global Group dijital varlık stratejisi kapsamında Ethereum satın aldı
- Reliance Global Group acquires ethereum as part of digital asset strategy
- Reliance Global Group completes first Ethereum purchase for treasury
- Reliance Global Group to invest up to $120 million in cryptocurrencies
- Reliance Global Group plans $120 million cryptocurrency investment
- Batarya depolama sistemlerinin çok büyük bir rol oynaması bekleniyor
- Hindistan yapay zeka çağında hizmet ekonomisini dönüştürmeye hazır mı? Jefferies değerlendirdi
- Is India ready to pivot its services economy in the age of AI? Jefferies weighs in
- India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.03%
- Jefferies maintains Buy on Reliance Industries stock, citing O2C strength
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Reliance Industries stock
- OpenAI plans massive India data center to boost AI infrastructure - report
- Reliance Industries stock holds Buy rating at BofA ahead of Jio IPO plans
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit
- Exclusive-India’s Russian oil imports set to rise in September in defiance of US
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt
- Explainer-Why India’s Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks
- Analysis-India’s Russian oil gains wiped out by Trump’s tariffs
- Reliance Industries stock rating resumed at Buy by UBS on value unlocking
- In protein-deficient India, McDonald’s, Bollywood and cricket fuel wellness craze
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.42%
- Reliance Global Group enters at-the-market equity offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright
Günlük aralık
0.73 0.79
Yıllık aralık
0.67 5.11
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.77
- Açılış
- 0.74
- Satış
- 0.74
- Alış
- 1.04
- Düşük
- 0.73
- Yüksek
- 0.79
- Hacim
- 1.221 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.90%
- Aylık değişim
- -22.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -36.75%
- Yıllık değişim
- -67.11%
21 Eylül, Pazar