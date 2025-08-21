통화 / RELI
RELI: Reliance Global Group Inc
0.74 USD 0.03 (3.90%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RELI 환율이 오늘 -3.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.73이고 고가는 0.79이었습니다.
Reliance Global Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.73 0.79
년간 변동
0.67 5.11
- 이전 종가
- 0.77
- 시가
- 0.74
- Bid
- 0.74
- Ask
- 1.04
- 저가
- 0.73
- 고가
- 0.79
- 볼륨
- 1.221 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.90%
- 월 변동
- -22.92%
- 6개월 변동
- -36.75%
- 년간 변동율
- -67.11%
