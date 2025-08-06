Currencies / RELI
RELI: Reliance Global Group Inc
0.68 USD 0.12 (15.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RELI exchange rate has changed by -15.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.67 and at a high of 0.80.
Follow Reliance Global Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RELI News
- Reliance Global Group to invest up to $120 million in cryptocurrencies
- Reliance Global Group plans $120 million cryptocurrency investment
- Is India ready to pivot its services economy in the age of AI? Jefferies weighs in
- India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.03%
- Jefferies maintains Buy on Reliance Industries stock, citing O2C strength
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Reliance Industries stock
- OpenAI plans massive India data center to boost AI infrastructure - report
- Reliance Industries stock holds Buy rating at BofA ahead of Jio IPO plans
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit
- Exclusive-India’s Russian oil imports set to rise in September in defiance of US
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt
- Explainer-Why India’s Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks
- Analysis-India’s Russian oil gains wiped out by Trump’s tariffs
- Reliance Industries stock rating resumed at Buy by UBS on value unlocking
- In protein-deficient India, McDonald’s, Bollywood and cricket fuel wellness craze
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.42%
- Reliance Global Group enters at-the-market equity offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright
- Nifty seen steady at 25000 but tariff risks may drive swings
- Should India continue buying crude oil from Russia?
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery at risk of 50% Trump tariffs; pharma, phones exempt
- Instant View: Trump order imposes additional 25% tariff on goods from India
- Reliance Global launches client service center for insurance agents
Daily Range
0.67 0.80
Year Range
0.67 5.11
- Previous Close
- 0.80
- Open
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.68
- Ask
- 0.98
- Low
- 0.67
- High
- 0.80
- Volume
- 1.734 K
- Daily Change
- -15.00%
- Month Change
- -29.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.88%
- Year Change
- -69.78%
