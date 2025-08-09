Währungen / RELI
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
RELI: Reliance Global Group Inc
0.74 USD 0.03 (3.90%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RELI hat sich für heute um -3.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.73 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.79 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Reliance Global Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RELI News
- Reliance Global Group steigt mit Ethereum-Kauf in digitale Vermögenswerte ein
- Reliance Global Group acquires ethereum as part of digital asset strategy
- Reliance Global Group completes first Ethereum purchase for treasury
- Reliance Global Group to invest up to $120 million in cryptocurrencies
- Reliance Global Group plans $120 million cryptocurrency investment
- Is India ready to pivot its services economy in the age of AI? Jefferies weighs in
- India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.03%
- Jefferies maintains Buy on Reliance Industries stock, citing O2C strength
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Reliance Industries stock
- OpenAI plans massive India data center to boost AI infrastructure - report
- Reliance Industries stock holds Buy rating at BofA ahead of Jio IPO plans
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit
- Exclusive-India’s Russian oil imports set to rise in September in defiance of US
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt
- Explainer-Why India’s Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks
- Analysis-India’s Russian oil gains wiped out by Trump’s tariffs
- Reliance Industries stock rating resumed at Buy by UBS on value unlocking
- In protein-deficient India, McDonald’s, Bollywood and cricket fuel wellness craze
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.42%
- Reliance Global Group enters at-the-market equity offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright
- Nifty seen steady at 25000 but tariff risks may drive swings
- Should India continue buying crude oil from Russia?
Tagesspanne
0.73 0.79
Jahresspanne
0.67 5.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.77
- Eröffnung
- 0.74
- Bid
- 0.74
- Ask
- 1.04
- Tief
- 0.73
- Hoch
- 0.79
- Volumen
- 1.067 K
- Tagesänderung
- -3.90%
- Monatsänderung
- -22.92%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -36.75%
- Jahresänderung
- -67.11%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K