RELI: Reliance Global Group Inc
0.77 USD 0.04 (5.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RELIの今日の為替レートは、5.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.71の安値と0.82の高値で取引されました。
Reliance Global Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RELI News
- Reliance Globalグループ、デジタル資産戦略の一環としてイーサリアムを取得
- Reliance Global Group acquires ethereum as part of digital asset strategy
- Reliance Global Group、財務戦略としてイーサリアム初購入を完了
- Reliance Global Group completes first Ethereum purchase for treasury
- Reliance Global Group to invest up to $120 million in cryptocurrencies
- Reliance Global Group plans $120 million cryptocurrency investment
- Reliance Global Group、暗号通貨に1億2000万ドルの投資を計画
- バッテリーストレージが非常に大きな役割を果たすと予想される理由
- AIの時代にインドはサービス経済をピボットする準備ができているか？Jefferiesが分析
- Is India ready to pivot its services economy in the age of AI? Jefferies weighs in
- India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.03%
- Jefferies maintains Buy on Reliance Industries stock, citing O2C strength
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Reliance Industries stock
- OpenAI plans massive India data center to boost AI infrastructure - report
- Reliance Industries stock holds Buy rating at BofA ahead of Jio IPO plans
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit
- Exclusive-India’s Russian oil imports set to rise in September in defiance of US
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt
- Explainer-Why India’s Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks
- Analysis-India’s Russian oil gains wiped out by Trump’s tariffs
- Reliance Industries stock rating resumed at Buy by UBS on value unlocking
- In protein-deficient India, McDonald’s, Bollywood and cricket fuel wellness craze
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
1日のレンジ
0.71 0.82
1年のレンジ
0.67 5.11
- 以前の終値
- 0.73
- 始値
- 0.75
- 買値
- 0.77
- 買値
- 1.07
- 安値
- 0.71
- 高値
- 0.82
- 出来高
- 1.428 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -19.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -34.19%
- 1年の変化
- -65.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K