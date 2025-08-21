クォートセクション
通貨 / RELI
RELI: Reliance Global Group Inc

0.77 USD 0.04 (5.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RELIの今日の為替レートは、5.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.71の安値と0.82の高値で取引されました。

Reliance Global Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.71 0.82
1年のレンジ
0.67 5.11
以前の終値
0.73
始値
0.75
買値
0.77
買値
1.07
安値
0.71
高値
0.82
出来高
1.428 K
1日の変化
5.48%
1ヶ月の変化
-19.79%
6ヶ月の変化
-34.19%
1年の変化
-65.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K