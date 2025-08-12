货币 / RELI
RELI: Reliance Global Group Inc
0.73 USD 0.05 (7.35%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RELI汇率已更改7.35%。当日，交易品种以低点0.70和高点0.91进行交易。
关注Reliance Global Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RELI新闻
- Reliance Global集团收购以太坊作为数字资产战略的一部分
- Reliance Global Group acquires ethereum as part of digital asset strategy
- Reliance Global Group to invest up to $120 million in cryptocurrencies
- Reliance Global Group plans $120 million cryptocurrency investment
- 为何电池储能预计将发挥重要作用
- 人工智能时代，印度是否准备好转变其服务经济？Jefferies 分析
- Is India ready to pivot its services economy in the age of AI? Jefferies weighs in
- India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.03%
- Jefferies maintains Buy on Reliance Industries stock, citing O2C strength
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Reliance Industries stock
- OpenAI plans massive India data center to boost AI infrastructure - report
- Reliance Industries stock holds Buy rating at BofA ahead of Jio IPO plans
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit
- Exclusive-India’s Russian oil imports set to rise in September in defiance of US
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt
- Explainer-Why India’s Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks
- Analysis-India’s Russian oil gains wiped out by Trump’s tariffs
- Reliance Industries stock rating resumed at Buy by UBS on value unlocking
- In protein-deficient India, McDonald’s, Bollywood and cricket fuel wellness craze
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.42%
- Reliance Global Group enters at-the-market equity offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright
- Nifty seen steady at 25000 but tariff risks may drive swings
日范围
0.70 0.91
年范围
0.67 5.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.68
- 开盘价
- 0.88
- 卖价
- 0.73
- 买价
- 1.03
- 最低价
- 0.70
- 最高价
- 0.91
- 交易量
- 15.964 K
- 日变化
- 7.35%
- 月变化
- -23.96%
- 6个月变化
- -37.61%
- 年变化
- -67.56%
