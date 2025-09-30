- Genel bakış
RC-PE: Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable
RC-PE fiyatı bugün 1.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.85 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is RC-PE stock price today?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock is priced at 15.81 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 15.65, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of RC-PE shows these updates.
Does Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock pay dividends?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable is currently valued at 15.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.47% and USD. View the chart live to track RC-PE movements.
How to buy RC-PE stock?
You can buy Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable shares at the current price of 15.81. Orders are usually placed near 15.81 or 16.11, while 34 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow RC-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RC-PE stock?
Investing in Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable involves considering the yearly range 14.93 - 16.23 and current price 15.81. Many compare 1.35% and 3.47% before placing orders at 15.81 or 16.11. Explore the RC-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ready Capital Corp in the past year was 16.23. Within 14.93 - 16.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable performance using the live chart.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ready Capital Corp (RC-PE) over the year was 14.93. Comparing it with the current 15.81 and 14.93 - 16.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RC-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RC-PE stock split?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.65, and 3.47% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.65
- Açılış
- 15.78
- Satış
- 15.81
- Alış
- 16.11
- Düşük
- 15.67
- Yüksek
- 15.85
- Hacim
- 34
- Günlük değişim
- 1.02%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.35%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.47%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.47%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4