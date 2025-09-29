- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RC-PE: Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable
RC-PE exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.67 and at a high of 15.80.
Follow Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RC-PE stock price today?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock is priced at 15.80 today. It trades within 0.96%, yesterday's close was 15.65, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of RC-PE shows these updates.
Does Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock pay dividends?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable is currently valued at 15.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.40% and USD. View the chart live to track RC-PE movements.
How to buy RC-PE stock?
You can buy Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable shares at the current price of 15.80. Orders are usually placed near 15.80 or 16.10, while 23 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow RC-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RC-PE stock?
Investing in Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable involves considering the yearly range 14.93 - 16.23 and current price 15.80. Many compare 1.28% and 3.40% before placing orders at 15.80 or 16.10. Explore the RC-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ready Capital Corp in the past year was 16.23. Within 14.93 - 16.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable performance using the live chart.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ready Capital Corp (RC-PE) over the year was 14.93. Comparing it with the current 15.80 and 14.93 - 16.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RC-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RC-PE stock split?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.65, and 3.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.65
- Open
- 15.78
- Bid
- 15.80
- Ask
- 16.10
- Low
- 15.67
- High
- 15.80
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.40%
- Year Change
- 3.40%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev