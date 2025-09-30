- 개요
RC-PE: Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable
RC-PE 환율이 오늘 1.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.67이고 고가는 15.85이었습니다.
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is RC-PE stock price today?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock is priced at 15.81 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 15.65, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of RC-PE shows these updates.
Does Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock pay dividends?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable is currently valued at 15.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.47% and USD. View the chart live to track RC-PE movements.
How to buy RC-PE stock?
You can buy Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable shares at the current price of 15.81. Orders are usually placed near 15.81 or 16.11, while 34 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow RC-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RC-PE stock?
Investing in Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable involves considering the yearly range 14.93 - 16.23 and current price 15.81. Many compare 1.35% and 3.47% before placing orders at 15.81 or 16.11. Explore the RC-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ready Capital Corp in the past year was 16.23. Within 14.93 - 16.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable performance using the live chart.
What are Ready Capital Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ready Capital Corp (RC-PE) over the year was 14.93. Comparing it with the current 15.81 and 14.93 - 16.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RC-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RC-PE stock split?
Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.65, and 3.47% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 15.65
- 시가
- 15.78
- Bid
- 15.81
- Ask
- 16.11
- 저가
- 15.67
- 고가
- 15.85
- 볼륨
- 34
- 일일 변동
- 1.02%
- 월 변동
- 1.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.47%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.47%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4