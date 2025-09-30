시세섹션
통화 / RC-PE
RC-PE: Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable

15.81 USD 0.16 (1.02%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RC-PE 환율이 오늘 1.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.67이고 고가는 15.85이었습니다.

Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is RC-PE stock price today?

Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock is priced at 15.81 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 15.65, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of RC-PE shows these updates.

Does Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable stock pay dividends?

Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable is currently valued at 15.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.47% and USD. View the chart live to track RC-PE movements.

How to buy RC-PE stock?

You can buy Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable shares at the current price of 15.81. Orders are usually placed near 15.81 or 16.11, while 34 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow RC-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RC-PE stock?

Investing in Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable involves considering the yearly range 14.93 - 16.23 and current price 15.81. Many compare 1.35% and 3.47% before placing orders at 15.81 or 16.11. Explore the RC-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Ready Capital Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of Ready Capital Corp in the past year was 16.23. Within 14.93 - 16.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable performance using the live chart.

What are Ready Capital Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Ready Capital Corp (RC-PE) over the year was 14.93. Comparing it with the current 15.81 and 14.93 - 16.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RC-PE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RC-PE stock split?

Ready Capital Corporation 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.65, and 3.47% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
15.67 15.85
년간 변동
14.93 16.23
이전 종가
15.65
시가
15.78
Bid
15.81
Ask
16.11
저가
15.67
고가
15.85
볼륨
34
일일 변동
1.02%
월 변동
1.35%
6개월 변동
3.47%
년간 변동율
3.47%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4