Dövizler / PRDO
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PRDO: Perdoceo Education Corporation
34.94 USD 0.61 (1.72%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PRDO fiyatı bugün -1.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.90 aralığında işlem gördü.
Perdoceo Education Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRDO haberleri
- Should Value Investors Buy Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock?
- Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Perdoceo Education Corp hissesi 34,6 dolar ile 52 haftalık zirveye ulaştı
- Perdoceo Education Corp stock hits 52-week high at 34.6 USD
- PRDO vs. UTI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Perdoceo Education (PRDO) This Year?
- 5 Top School Stocks to Buy in a Shifting Education Market
- Are Investors Undervaluing Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Right Now?
- Perdoceo Education: Growing Health Degree Enrolments Bode Well (PRDO)
- PRDO or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Perdoceo Education: The Value Play In EdTech (NASDAQ:PRDO)
- Recent Price Trend in Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) This Year?
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Enhance Returns
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO), Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
- PRDO vs. LRN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Should Value Investors Buy American Public Education (APEI) Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: Perdoceo Education beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Perdoceo Education shares surge 5.4% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Grand Canyon Education Stock: Asset-Light Model Still Has Room To Run (NASDAQ:LOPE)
- Perdoceo education SVP sells $160,350 in stock
- PRDO stock hits 52-week high, soaring to $33.54
Günlük aralık
34.87 35.90
Yıllık aralık
20.55 35.90
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.55
- Açılış
- 35.77
- Satış
- 34.94
- Alış
- 35.24
- Düşük
- 34.87
- Yüksek
- 35.90
- Hacim
- 1.317 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.72%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.28%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 40.83%
- Yıllık değişim
- 57.03%
21 Eylül, Pazar