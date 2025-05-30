FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PRDO
PRDO: Perdoceo Education Corporation

34.94 USD 0.61 (1.72%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PRDO fiyatı bugün -1.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.90 aralığında işlem gördü.

Perdoceo Education Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
34.87 35.90
Yıllık aralık
20.55 35.90
Önceki kapanış
35.55
Açılış
35.77
Satış
34.94
Alış
35.24
Düşük
34.87
Yüksek
35.90
Hacim
1.317 K
Günlük değişim
-1.72%
Aylık değişim
7.28%
6 aylık değişim
40.83%
Yıllık değişim
57.03%
