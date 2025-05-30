通貨 / PRDO
PRDO: Perdoceo Education Corporation
35.55 USD 0.23 (0.65%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRDOの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.07の安値と35.77の高値で取引されました。
Perdoceo Education Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
35.07 35.77
1年のレンジ
20.55 35.77
- 以前の終値
- 35.32
- 始値
- 35.30
- 買値
- 35.55
- 買値
- 35.85
- 安値
- 35.07
- 高値
- 35.77
- 出来高
- 1.171 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.29%
- 1年の変化
- 59.78%
