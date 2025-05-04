Currencies / PRDO
PRDO: Perdoceo Education Corporation
34.87 USD 0.08 (0.23%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRDO exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.20 and at a high of 34.89.
Follow Perdoceo Education Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
34.20 34.89
Year Range
20.55 35.26
- Previous Close
- 34.95
- Open
- 34.64
- Bid
- 34.87
- Ask
- 35.17
- Low
- 34.20
- High
- 34.89
- Volume
- 494
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 7.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.55%
- Year Change
- 56.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%