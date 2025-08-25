Dövizler / PODD
PODD: Insulet Corporation
330.84 USD 2.67 (0.80%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PODD fiyatı bugün -0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 328.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 333.71 aralığında işlem gördü.
Insulet Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
328.75 333.71
Yıllık aralık
225.37 353.50
- Önceki kapanış
- 333.51
- Açılış
- 333.51
- Satış
- 330.84
- Alış
- 331.14
- Düşük
- 328.75
- Yüksek
- 333.71
- Hacim
- 1.395 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.80%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.16%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 26.11%
- Yıllık değişim
- 41.48%
21 Eylül, Pazar