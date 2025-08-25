FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PODD
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PODD: Insulet Corporation

330.84 USD 2.67 (0.80%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PODD fiyatı bugün -0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 328.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 333.71 aralığında işlem gördü.

Insulet Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PODD haberleri

Günlük aralık
328.75 333.71
Yıllık aralık
225.37 353.50
Önceki kapanış
333.51
Açılış
333.51
Satış
330.84
Alış
331.14
Düşük
328.75
Yüksek
333.71
Hacim
1.395 K
Günlük değişim
-0.80%
Aylık değişim
-2.16%
6 aylık değişim
26.11%
Yıllık değişim
41.48%
21 Eylül, Pazar