Moedas / PODD
PODD: Insulet Corporation
323.04 USD 0.82 (0.25%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PODD para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 319.13 e o mais alto foi 324.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Insulet Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
319.13 324.78
Faixa anual
225.37 353.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 322.22
- Open
- 322.03
- Bid
- 323.04
- Ask
- 323.34
- Low
- 319.13
- High
- 324.78
- Volume
- 94
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.13%
- Mudança anual
- 38.14%
